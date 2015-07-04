LONDON, July 4 Sunday's referendum in Greece
will set a new course for the country after a tumultuous half
year of negotiating between Athens and its international
creditors.
A "Yes" vote could mean a new government, a news series of
negotiations and Greece's continued membership of the euro zone.
A "No" vote could mean the euro zone loses a member - a fate
that could rock the stability of the currency.
Here is a graphic showing what might happen:
link.reuters.com/teb25w
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur and Christian Inton. Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)