BRUSSELS Feb 5 Greece's economic growth rate
will be the highest in the European Union next year, the
European Commission has estimated, although its optimism is
based on the assumption that Greece sticks to its bailout
commitments.
Greece's economy returned to growth in the second quarter of
2014 after six years of recession, expanding by 1.0 percent over
the year, the Commission said in its latest economic forecasts
released on Thursday
The Commission sees 2015 growth of 2.5 percent as lower oil
prices and higher disposable income boost private consumption
and exports, notably tourism and shipping, prosper from the
weaker euro and increased competitiveness.
The Commission also forecast that Greece's economy would
expand by 3.6 percent in 2016, a rate matched only by Ireland
and Latvia.
Then it sees investment expanding by 15 percent, assuming
structural reforms are carried out.
The Commission's report added that there were risks to its
forecasts, with political uncertainty threatening to undermine
confidence, consumption and investment.
The new, left-wing Greek government wants to renegotiate its
240 billion euro ($274 billion) bailout and ease austerity
measures imposed by international lenders, but has received a
cool response even from left-leaning governments in France and
Italy.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told
Reuters that the new Greek government's policies, such as
halting some privatisations and planning to raise the minimum
wage, may not have the desired positive effect and risked
drawing the country back into crisis.
"Greece is one of the fastest growing EU economies now," he
said in an interview. "They are back to economic growth and job
creation and they have ensured financial stability."
($1 = 0.8755 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Toby Chopra)