BRUSSELS, July 15 The European Commission is
looking at various forms of guarantee and collateral to reassure
non euro zone EU states that they will lose no money if the
EU-wide EFSM fund provides bridge financing to Greece while it
waits for a bailout programme, Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
said on Wednesday.
Asked about remarks from EU and British officials that Greek
funds held by the European Central Bank, known as SMP profits,
might be used, he said: "This is one option we are considering.
There are also possibilities to look at future cash flows of the
EU budget and some other options.
"Negotiations and consultations are ongoing, different
options are being looked into. The main thing is that the
concern of non euro area member states is heard, is understood,
and we are looking at all the ways to address it."
