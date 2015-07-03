ATHENS, July 3 Greek banks are preparing
contingency plans for a possible "haircut" on deposits amid
fears of financial collapse, the Financial Times reported on
Friday, ahead of a referendum that may decide the country's
future in the euro zone.
Greek leaders have repeatedly dismissed the possibility they
will have to "bail-in" depositors to prevent the collapse of the
banking system.
But citing bankers and businesspeople with knowledge of the
measures, the Financial Times reported: "The plans, which call
for a 'haircut' of at least 30 percent on deposits above 8,000
euros, sketch out an increasingly likely scenario for at least
one bank".
The report quoted a source as saying: "It (the haircut)
would take place in the context of an overall restructuring of
the bank sector once Greece is back in a bailout programme."
Greek banking representatives were not immediately reachable
to verify the report.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams)