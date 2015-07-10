ATHENS, July 10 Five hardliners in Greece's
ruling Syriza party said on Friday dropping out of the euro zone
and a return to the drachma was preferable to a deal with
international creditors laced with austerity and without any
provision for debt relief.
"The government even at this hour can and should respond to
the institutions' blackmail with the dilemma: either a programme
without new austerity, with funding and a debt write-off or an
exit fron the euro and suspension of payments of the unjust and
non viable debt," the statement signed by five members of the
party said. Three of them are lawmakers and two members of
Syriza's political committee.
The Greek government is seeking support from the country's
fractious parliament to a plan for tax and fiscal reforms,
seeking a 53.5 billion euro lifeline from lenders to keep the
country afloat.
Syriza has 149 seats in the 300-seat Greek legislature.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)