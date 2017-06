ATHENS May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.

"The appointment was published in the government gazette today," the official said.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund had been looking to fill the post for months. It owns stakes in the country's four main lenders after taking part in their recapitalisation.

