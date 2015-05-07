(Adds detail, background)
ATHENS May 7 Greece's government on Thursday
asked the chief executive of its bank bailout fund to resign,
after prosecutors ordered her to stand trial for her role in bad
loans issued by defunct state lender Hellenic Postbank.
Anastasia Sakellariou has been chief executive of the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) since February 2013.
She was charged last year with breach of trust for restructuring
loans issued by the state lender from 2008 to 2012 and was told
to stand trial on Wednesday, according to court officials.
Sakellariou's resignation means the fund is now headless
after its chairman, Christos Sclavounis, stepped down in March.
The new leftist government of Alexis Tsipras has not yet
replaced him.
"(The government) asked Mrs. Sakellariou today to hand in
her resignation," a government official told Reuters, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
The HFSF, funded from Greece's 240 billion euro bailout by
the European Union and International Monetary Fund, has
recapitalised the country's banking sector and also used its
funds to wind down non-viable lenders.
The HFSF has said that, in 2012, Sakellariou was a member of
a Hellenic Postbank committee that handled the restructuring of
two loans.
HFSF has remaining funds of 10.9 billion euros in European
Financial Stability Fund bonds, which were handed over to the
European Stability Mechanism.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by John Stonestreet)