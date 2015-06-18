LUXEMBOURG, June 18 Euro zone finance ministers
gather in Luxembourg on Thursday to discuss Greece's debt
problems in a potentially decisive meeting.
The following are comments from ministers and EU and IMF
officials.
SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
"The proposal that the three institutions, the International
Monetary Fund, the Commission and the European Central Bank,
have made is adequate, essentially because Greece needs to grow
again. If there is no growth in Greece, there won't be a future
for Greece.
"There is less and less time. We need to consider
(Greece's)liquidity problems, not just because of the
possibility of a non-payment by the Greek government in the next
few days, but the liquidity of Greek banks, because we are
seeing developments in bank deposits there that is not positive.
I hope the Greek government reflects on this, that it presents
today a proposal or a counter proposal and we can reach a deal.
"Debt restructuring is a red line for many countries ... But
debt is not a problem today, the problem for Greece today is to
return to growth, to create jobs."
IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN
"I wouldn't have any great expectations of a positive
outcome from today's meeting. I think that it will be discussed,
but it will be a preliminary discussion to a longer political
discussion of the heads of state and government. There's no
optimism among the group of people that I've met already today."
SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR
"There is no time left for the games and we have to deliver.
Greece has to face the reality. They might not like it... but
we cannot cheat the reality."
Asked about Varoufakis talking about proposals : "We have to
rely on experts ' level. "
"But still, I believe in miracles. I am catholic so I believe in
miracles. It's important that we stood and we stand ready to
help. But we need a partner to do so."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"We are flexible. When a country has serious projects,
proposes reforms, we look at them. We have always been and will
always be flexible."
"The IMF has an obligation towards its members states, its
188 members..... to have a programme that is credible. But we
are always flexible if there are good proposals that are
delivering results, that are tangible, we are going to review
them, of course."
"We are always ready to discuss, we are always ready to work
and we have always been."
GREEK FINANCE MINISTER YANIS VAROUFAKIS
"Some time ago Mario Draghi said quite correctly for the
euro to succeed anywhere it must succeed everywhere. Today we
are going to present the Greek governments ideas along those
lines. The purpose is to replace costly discord with effective
consensus."
ITALIAN FINANCE MINISTER PIER CARLO PADOAN
"Italy is absolutely solid, the euro is absolutely solid. We
are certainly not in 2012. Things are much more solid."
LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE GRAMEGNA
"We must find an agreement in the coming days, time is of
the essence... The Greeks and us we want Greece to remain in
the euro zone and find the right agreement "
EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM:
"I hope that they come forward with further proposals. We
will hear where we stand. We do not have a deal. The deal must
be solid, no weak deal. The possibility is still there, but it's
getting tighter."
"The situation is very urgent and the Greeks know that like
no others. It is in Greece's interest to restore trust."
"There is a proposal from the institutions in which
concessions have been made in a number of areas, taking into
account the worsening situation in Greece. These concessions are
there, but without considerable measures to bring order in
Greece then they won't work. This is the step Greece needs to
take."
"It (the Eurogroup) is a step in the process, but the time
is getting steadily shorter. The problems in Greece are getting
bigger, the programme is running out. In that sense it is an
important process.
"A deal with Greece really must be credible... I think we
should not expect much. I do not expect a lot today because, for
that, the Greeks would have brought proposals and I've not seen
them."
"I have only one job to do today and it is to see whether we
can bring that deal with Greece closer. It requires further
steps from the Greek side because we need a solid deal it needs
to hold up, also in the coming years and it needs to be credible
for Greece and the eurozone I am not sure whether we will make
any progress. I hope we will of course."
