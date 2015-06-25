BRUSSELS, June 25 Greece and its international
creditors failed on Thursday to reach a loans-for-reforms deal,
with euro zone finance ministers agreeing to reconvene on
Saturday in a bid to avert a Greek default.
The following are comments from the euro zone finance
minister and others attending the Eurogroup meeting:
AFTER EUROGROUP MEETING
EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
Asked what were the sticking points: "On VAT, on pensions
but also it's a problem about the issue of overall coherence, a
problem of implementation, also the budgetary targets, that the
measures be sufficient, that future financing is assured."
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE
LAGARDE
"We have been working for two days, two nights. We will do
some more work. We were given a proposal by the Greek parties at
the last hour and we need to do some more work to see how it can
be reconciled, if there are good measures that we can include.
"All I can say is that the three institutions have been
absolutely on the same page over the last few weeks and we will
continue to work that way. We really want to show flexibility
and we want to be as growth friendly as possible. It has to be
balanced."
EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
"We were informed by the institutions on the state of play.
As you know, we have no agreement. We will hear from the
institutions later, not in the Eurogroup, I am not going to keep
the ministers here. The door is still open for the Greek side to
come with new proposals or accept what is on the table. But I am
going to inform the leaders first now."
"The institutions are going to look at the last proposals.
If any part of that is useful we will look at it of course. We
are quite far apart on a number of issues so it is going to
difficult."
DURING EUROGROUP MEETING
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
"What I heard before the meeting of the euro zone finance
ministers was that we have not made the required progress, some
even have the sense that we've gone a little bit backwards. So
it's very, very important that Greece works further with the
three institutions and that the finance ministers decide. The
European Council (of leaders) will not get involved in these
negotiations."
EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT DONALD TUSK
"Work is under way and for sure it will need still many
hours. The last hours being really critical, but I have a good
hunch that unlike in Sophocles' tragedies, this Greek story will
have a happy end."
BEFORE EUROGROUP MEETING
SPANISH PRIME MINISTER MARIANO RAJOY
"A lack of a deal hurts Greece most. Spain will be flexible
but Greece must meet its commitments, if everyone does as they
wish, things cannot work. I hope we arrive at an understanding.
The Greek government has taken steps in the right direction ...
but we all need to make an effort to reach a deal, it is better
for Greek citizens, for Greece and for the rest of the Union.
MALTESE FINANCE MINISTER EDWARD SCICLUNA
"We have run out of comments. We are running also out of
patience and we have received the document from (Greek finance
minister) Varoufakis just a little bit more than half an hour
ago so we just merged them before coming here. We want to know
what has been deleted or what has been added, in other words
where the disagreements are between the Greek government and the
Commission's aide de memoire.
"There are disagreements. Honestly now I don't know what
they are. They didn't come as a merged document. There were two
separate documents. It was very difficult to compare and now
we've just merged them in our office before coming here and then
we'll see where the disagreements are, but there is a prospect."
EUROGROUP CHAIR JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
"The only thing we have presented to the Eurogroup is what
the institutions have made together. We don't have an agreement
from the Greeks on that so we will have to hear in the Eurogroup
meeting from the Greek side what their ideas are, what they
could agree to, what they could not agree to. We will take it
from there."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
"The decisions lie exclusively with the Greek authorities.
They have, however, rather gone backwards."
"There is a greater distance rather than a rapprochement."
SPANISH FINANCE MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
"Everybody wants to reach an agreement with Greece. It's
vital for Greece, and all of the union, but especially for
Greece. And if we need to meet we will meet as often as it is
necessary."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING
"The sitting of the Eurogroup will be pushed back by 30
minutes so that members have time to check the paper. It's the
case that Greece during the night has rejected any kind of
compromises."
"In my view, it's amazing how carelessly the Greek
government is dealing with its country... If this paper is not
acceptable for the finance ministers then we will also have to
look into the prepared alternatives."
"The last moment is Sunday because otherwise it doesn't work
with the parliaments, but it cannot be that we meet daily...
From my view we need to reach an agreement. The participants in
the summit are expecting that the finance ministers present a
recommendation."
"It's not about days, but about hours. We have been tasked
by the summit to present an appropriate proposal by 4 p.m. (1400
GMT). The Greeks have rejected every compromise the whole night
and constantly come with new wishes."
(Reporting by Alexander Saeedy, Francesco Guarascio, Jan
Strupczewski, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Robin Emmott, Alastair
Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop)