BRIEF-RioCan REIT Q1 earnings per share C$0.50 from continuing operations
* Riocan reit announces financial results for the first quarter 2017 and returns occupancy to above 96%
BRUSSELS, June 26 Greece and its international creditors failed on Thursday to reach a loans-for-reforms deal, with euro zone finance ministers agreeing to reconvene on Saturday in a bid to avert a Greek default.
The following are comments from the EU leaders attending a summit on Friday.
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MATTEO RENZI
"We shall see. I hope it's possible to have a deal."
"My prediction is an optimistic one."
AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WOLFGANG FAYMANN
"I don't wish to speculate.... I want to avoid Grexit. I cetainly don't want to go into a what-if negative scenario. We need optimism."
"For me, it's about pushing on with plan A at full force."
LITHUANIA PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE
"I think that on Greece, (it's) still possible an agreement, but we need to wait for the Saturday meeting and we will see. I don't think that it's good to discuss that now because neither for Greece or the Greek people, neither for Europe is it good to talk about it, we need to go and try to get an agreement."
HONG KONG, May 12 The prospects for global payment network operators including Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc at last entering the Chinese market remain uncertain, even after the United States and China moved towards starting a licensing process for them.