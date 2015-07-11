BRUSSELS, July 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras won backing from lawmakers on Saturday for painful
reforms but it remained unclear whether it would be enough to
secure a bailout from German and other euro zone ministers
meeting in Brussels.
The following are comments from the euro zone finance
minister and others attending the Eurogroup meeting:
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
"We will have exceptionally difficult negotiations."
"The problem is that that there was a situation at the end
of the year that was very hopeful, despite all the scepticism of
previous years, and that this was destroyed in an incredible way
in the last months and hours.
"We are dealing with financing gaps which exceed everything
we have dealt with in the past."
"We are talking about a completely new three-year
programme."
LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE GRAMEGNA
"We, as Luxembourg, because we hold the EU presidency right
now, are definitely ready to discuss debt restructuring,
finalising is another issue."
SLOVAKIAN FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR
"I see a huge problem with DSA (debt sustainability
analysis), so long-term sustainability of the Greek debt. So now
we will see what the institutions will bring on the table, what
kind of finances and we have to assess it... This package would
be appropriate for the completion of the second programme, but
I'm afraid this is not enough for the third programme, for the
ESM programme."
EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN AND DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JEROEN
DIJSSELBLOEM
"We are still far away. It looks quite complicated. On both
content and the more complicated question of trust, even if it's
all good on paper the question is whether it will get off the
ground and will it happen. So I think we are facing a difficult
negotiation."
Will you talk about debt relief?
"I don't know we will get to that."
"There is still a lot of criticism on the proposal, reform
side, fiscal side, and there is of course a major issue of
trust. Can the Greek government be trusted to do what they are
promising, to actually implement in coming weeks, months and
years. I think those are the key issues that will be addressed
today."
(For Greeks to regain trust) "Well, they will have to listen
to the ministers and the institutions first and see what
improvements are needed. And they will have to show very very
strong commitments to rebuild that trust."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER MICHEL SAPIN
"Confidence has been ruined by every Greek government over
many years which have sometimes made promises without making
good on them at all. Today we need to have confidence again, to
have certainty that decisions which are spoken of are decisions
which are actually taken by the Greek government.
On debt restructuring: "France has always said there is no
taboo about the debt. We have the right to talk about the debt."
We don't want there to be reduction in the nominal value of
the debt because that is a red line for many of the member
states in the Eurogroup.
"France ... is a link, and we will play this linking role to
the very end."
ITALIAN ECONOMY AND FINANCE PIER CARLO PADOAN
"I expect a long finance ministers meeting on Greece. It is
not very easy but we will do all we can."
"The purpose of this meeting is to kick off negotiations on
ESM which is a medium-term, very demanding programme and we are
all here with open minds to reach an OK, a green light to start
negotiations. The government, the Greek Parliament and the Greek
people are positive towards starting what is the beginning of a
negotiation. It is not about striking a deal tonight."
MALTESE FINANCE MINISTER EDWARD SCICLUNA
"This (Greek issue) has to be solved today because it is a
question of coming up with this framework which gives assurance
to the finance ministers."
IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN
"The Greek paper was silent on banking. Obviously the Greek
banks are in difficulty now and it's going to be hard to put
them back on an even keel, so we need a full briefing on that.
Secondly I said we needed a medium term sustainable programme.
Sustainability depends a lot on whether the programme is
sufficient to cause the Greek economy to grow and to create
jobs... It is very hard to stimulate an economy when on the
demand you are doing corrective work so they need more supply
side initiatives which effectively means a lot of reform which
doesn't seem to be built into the programme."
"I think the trust is now being rebuilt in the relationship
with Greece. I would hope that trust would continue to be
rebuilt today. That's pretty important also."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION VICE-PRESIDENT VALDIS DOMBROVSKIS
"It must be said that we are clearly making progress and the
Greek government's proposal actually is pretty much along the
lines of what the institutions' proposal was before the
referendum. So clearly we see there is a willingness of the
Greek to reach an agreement and also the vote in parliament
showed that there is a parliamentary majority to move ahead with
this programme."
"What we should be discussing today is basically about
giving a mandate to the European Commission in liaison with the
ECB and in close cooperation with the IMF to start negotiations
about this ESM programme."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING
Asked about whether he was positive on a deal:
"Yes and no. Of course it is a step ahead that Greece has
finally delivered, surprisingly what was already agreed before
and surprisingly after the referendum. What is missing are the
details. The biggest item we have to talk about is what
guarantees Greece can give to implement what has been agreed. We
have seen for five years now that such lists are sent, but the
implementing measures never happen."
DUTCH JUNIOR FINANCE MINISTER ERIC WIEBES
"The Greeks have clearly made a step forward but at the same
time we see that the institutions are critical of the plan, the
missing specificities and they see that the plan is weaker in
some areas than it should be. It is their suggestion to only
start negotiations when these conditions are further filled in.
At the same time, many governments, mine too, have serious
concerns about the commitment of the Greek government and also
the power of the implementation. That has been the weak point
because after all, we are discussing a proposal from the Greek
government that was fiercely rejected a week ago, and that is a
serious concern.
(On what the Greeks can do further) we have to discuss that.
Clearly there has to be made a step that enables trust with all
the financing parties. (What happens if there is no agreement
tonight) That is basically up to the Greek government."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"I think we are here to make a lot more progress."
EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
"Since the start, the European Commission had the objective,
that of the integrity of the euro. It was to keep a reformed
Greece in the euro zone."
"I note that the Greek government has made significant
gestures."
"We (the creditors) have said the Greek reform programme
could constitute a basis for a new programme."
"Our general sentiment is that there need to be reforms,
solid reforms, reforms appropriate to the Greek authorities and
reforms that are implemented as soon as possible."
