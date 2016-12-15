BRUSSELS Dec 15 France supports short-term debt relief measures for Greece and the country cannot be asked to make any additional budgetary efforts, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

"The Eurogroup has decided to ease Greece's debt, still not sufficiently so. I support the Eurogroup's position," Hollande told reporters in Brussels while arriving for a summit of European Union leaders.

"We cannot ask Greece for additional efforts or to prevent it from taking some sovereign decisions which respect the agreements made here in Brussels to find a solution for Greece's future," he added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)