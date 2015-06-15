ALGIERS, June 15 French President Francois Hollande said on Monday there was "little time" to avoid a euro exit for Greece and the country must come up with its own proposals to meet obligations to creditors.

Speaking to reporters in Algiers as Greece continued to resist demands for more cuts to government spending including pensions, Hollande said the ball was firmly in Greece's court.

"It's not France's position to impose on Greece further cuts to smaller pensions, but rather to ask that they propose alternatives," he said.

"We have to get to work. There is little time," Hollande said. "Everything must be done in order that Greece remains in the euro zone." (Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Louise Ireland)