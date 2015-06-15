ALGIERS, June 15 French President Francois
Hollande said on Monday there was "little time" to avoid a euro
exit for Greece and the country must come up with its own
proposals to meet obligations to creditors.
Speaking to reporters in Algiers as Greece continued to
resist demands for more cuts to government spending including
pensions, Hollande said the ball was firmly in Greece's court.
"It's not France's position to impose on Greece further cuts
to smaller pensions, but rather to ask that they propose
alternatives," he said.
"We have to get to work. There is little time," Hollande
said. "Everything must be done in order that Greece remains in
the euro zone."
(Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Louise Ireland)