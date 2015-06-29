ATHENS, June 29 There are a few hours left to try and strike a deal on Greece, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday, adding that it was up to the Greek government to decide if it wanted to come back to the negotiating table.

"There are a few hours before the negotiation is definitively closed, in particular for the prolongation of the Greek aid programme," Hollande said after an emergency French cabinet meeting on Greece. "I wish, if the Greeks, if their government, so decide, that talks resume."

Greece has less than 48 hours to pay back 1.6 billion euros ($1.77 billion) of International Monetary Fund loans, and a default would set in train events that could lead to the country's exit from the euro currency bloc.

"France is available, is always available for the dialogue to resume today or tomorrow. Today a deal is still possible, tomorrow that will depend on the Greeks' response to the referendum," he said.

Hollande said that he considers Greece belongs in the euro zone but that it is up to Greece to decide "or take the risk to leave it."

He said the French economy had nothing to fear from any impact of the Greek crisis. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John)