BRIEF-Vietnam's No Va Land says Q1 net profit jumps 2.6 times y/y
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 3 Greece and its creditors are on the brink of a long-awaited cash-for-reform deal, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday, adding that any accord should be balanced.
"We are a few days or hours away from a possible deal on Greece," he told a conference organised by the OECD think tank in Paris.
"Asking too much of Greece could stifle growth. But asking too little would have consequences for the euro zone as a whole." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage:
May 3 Australian shares extended their fall from the previous session as telecom, financial and basic material stocks declined, while investors also remained watchful of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome.