PARIS, June 3 Greece and its creditors are on the brink of a long-awaited cash-for-reform deal, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday, adding that any accord should be balanced.

"We are a few days or hours away from a possible deal on Greece," he told a conference organised by the OECD think tank in Paris.

"Asking too much of Greece could stifle growth. But asking too little would have consequences for the euro zone as a whole." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)