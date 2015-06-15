PARIS, June 15 French President Francois
Hollande warned on Monday that there was no time to waste in
resolving talks between Greece and its creditors, saying
negotiations should restart as quickly as possible to avoid a
period of turbulence.
"We are arriving at a time that could be turbulent if we
don't reach an agreement," Hollande told reporters on the
sidelines of the Paris Air Show.
"Let us not waste time and let's restart the negotiations as
soon as possible."
The Greek government is sticking to demands that its
creditors propose less harsh terms for a cash-for-reforms deal
after talks collapsed at the weekend, bringing it one step
closer to a default.
(Reporting By John Irish and Clea Le Hir; editing by Andrew
Callus)