PARIS, June 15 French President Francois Hollande warned on Monday that there was no time to waste in resolving talks between Greece and its creditors, saying negotiations should restart as quickly as possible to avoid a period of turbulence.

"We are arriving at a time that could be turbulent if we don't reach an agreement," Hollande told reporters on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.

"Let us not waste time and let's restart the negotiations as soon as possible."

The Greek government is sticking to demands that its creditors propose less harsh terms for a cash-for-reforms deal after talks collapsed at the weekend, bringing it one step closer to a default. (Reporting By John Irish and Clea Le Hir; editing by Andrew Callus)