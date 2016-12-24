AMSTERDAM Dec 24 Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said Saturday that talks on short-term debt relief measures for Greece would be resumed after being frozen mid-month over Athens' decision to pay a year-end bonus to pensioners.

In a statement, Dijsselbloem said the country's creditors had agreed to continue talks after he received a letter from the Greek finance minister in which he reaffirmed his commitment to Greece's reform program.

"I'm happy to conclude that we have cleared the way ... to go ahead with the decision-making procedures for the short term debt measures, which will be conducted in January," Dijsselbloem said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)