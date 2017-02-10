AMSTERDAM Feb 10 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the size of Greece's primary budget surplus, which excludes interest payments, would be one topic of discussion at a planned meeting in Brussels later on Friday.

Speaking in The Hague, Dijsselbloem confirmed that a meeting of key players in Greece's bailout and reform programme would take place but he dismissed any suggestion that Athens' bailout programme was in crisis.

Greek and European bond yields have risen in the past 24 hours amid fears that a split between European governments and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over Greece will prove difficult to resolve. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones)