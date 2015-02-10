ATHENS Feb 10 Athens is not seeking a clash
with its European partners but cannot exclude one, Greece's
finance minister told parliament on the eve of a crucial euro
zone finance ministers' meeting to discuss the country's future.
"If you're not willing to even consider a clash, you're not
negotiating," Yanis Varoufakis said to applause ahead of a
confidence vote later on Tuesday.
"We're not seeking a clash. We will do everything to avoid
it. But you're not negotiating if you've ruled it out."
Varoufakis said an agreement would be found but that the
government would not accept any part of the bailout that
increased the country's debt, saying 30 percent of the aid
programme was "toxic".
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Karolina Tagaris, Writing by
Deepa Babington)