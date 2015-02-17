ATHENS Feb 17 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday that his government was in no hurry to reach a deal with the euro zone on its election promises to end to austerity and would not compromise.

"There has been a custom that newly elected governments act differently from their pre-election promises. I am saying it again, we are thinking of actually implementing our promises for a change," he told parliamentary members of his radical left wing Syriza party.

Tispras also accused German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble of losing his cool at a Eurogroup meeting on Monday and of expressing words undermining Greece. (reporting by Karolina Tagaris, writing by David Stamp Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)