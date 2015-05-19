ATHENS May 19 Greece's labour minister on Tuesday said Athens would soon conclude a deal with its foreign creditors that could unlock further loans to the country amid a liquidity squeeze.

Asked on Greek TV by when Athens would reach the cash-for-reform deal, Labour Minister Panos Skourletis said: "De facto, in the coming days."

"There's a deadline, which is June 5," he said, referring to the date on which Greece's next repayment of a loan to the International Monetary Fund falls due.

"We all know that if there is no solution, let's say until then, in relation to funding, things will be difficult," he said.

Greece faces payments of about 1.5 billion euros to the IMF next month. It made its last repayment of about 750 million euros to the IMF last week by emptying a holding account at the Fund. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou)