ATHENS, June 4 Greece's main opposition leader Antonis Samaras called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday to avoid early elections and gather all political parties to jointly discuss bailout negotiation with lenders instead.

"Elections today would be conducted in tough conditions, which would not be in the interest of the Greek people," Samaras, head of the conservative New Democracy party, said in a televised statement.

"And what would Syriza seek a popular mandate for, to take the country back to the drachma?" he said. "The only way out for Tsipras is to join the national consensus that we have proposed. This is the only path for the country."

Greece is close to running out of cash and quickly needs a deal with euro zone and IMF creditors to avoid going bankrupt. Speculation that Tsipras will call early elections has risen after he was presented with a deal from euro zone and IMF creditors that some lawmakers in his Syriza party are expected to reject.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)