ATHENS, June 30 Euro zone finance ministers are expected to reconvene on Wednesday morning to discuss the Greek government's latest proposals to creditors on reforms, Greek officials said on Tuesday.

The ministers held a teleconference on Tuesday to discuss a last-minute bid by Athens for an extension of its international bailout, which expires in hours, as well as a two-year funding and debt restructuring programme.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)