ATHENS, July 10 Greece's main opposition
conservatives said on Friday they would back the leftist
government of Alexis Tsipras to secure a cash-for reforms deal
with the country's international creditors that will keep the
country within the euro zone.
Lawmakers are due to vote later on Friday on proposals
presented to Greece's creditors which include measures to raise
taxes, introduce a raft of privatisations and cut public
spending in areas such as defence.
"The New Democracy party gives the prime minister not only
the authorisation to reach an agreement, but also the mandate to
avoid the country's exit from Europe and the euro," the party
said in a statement.
