BRUSSELS, July 12 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras told U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that a
cash-for-reform deal to keep Greece in the euro zone would need
the commitment of all sides, a Greek official said, ahead of a
crucial summit of euro zone leaders on Sunday.
Tsipras told Lew in a telephone conversation that Greece has
shown its is willing to reach an agreement, the official said.
"For an agreement to be viable it must respect fundamentally
the Greek people and everything they have endured over the last
five years," Tsipras told Lew, according to the official.
Germany and several other euro zone countries remain
sceptical that the leftist government will deliver on promised
reforms which include tax hikes, privatisations and pension
cuts.
