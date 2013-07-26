BERLIN/ATHENS, July 26 Officials working for euro zone finance ministers will sign off the payment of the next batch of rescue loans to Greece on Friday and it will be disbursed following approval in individual member states on Monday, euro zone sources said on Friday.

Following delays, Greece on Thursday adopted the last piece of legislation the international lenders required to unlock 5.8 billion euros from the euro area, its national central banks and the International Monetary Fund.

The deputies of the Eurogroup of finance ministers are holding a conference call at 0830 GMT on Friday to unlook the payment.

"All prior actions were implemented. This means we can approve," said one official.

Germany this week postponed signing off on the disbursement of Greece's next tranche of bailout aid until next Monday to ensure conditions are met, a government document shows, but officials said that was now mere formality.