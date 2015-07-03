BERLIN, July 3 European Commission
Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis told German newspaper Die Welt
that the question Greeks are due to vote on in a referendum
planned for Sunday was neither factually nor legally correct.
"The suggestions of the European Commission, European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund which are to be
voted on refer to a credit programme that has expired in the
meantime," he said in an interview published on Friday.
"The Eurogroup has neither accepted nor rejected them. They
also don't correspond with the current status of negotiations.
When (Greek Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras announced the
referendum, we were still in the middle of talks."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)