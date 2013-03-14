BRUSSELS, March 14 Greece is making significant
progress in reforms required to receive the next tranche of
emergency loans, international lenders said in a statement on
Thursday, but some issues remain and Athens needs time to
complete the work.
Representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank said they
would return to Greece in early April to continue their review.
"As additional technical work will be necessary to settle
these issues, the mission will take a short break to allow this
work to be completed," the statement said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)