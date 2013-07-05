MIKKELI, Finland, July 5 The next 8.1 billion
euro ($10.46 billion) tranche of aid for Greece could be paid in
several instalments, the EU's top economic official said on
Friday.
"It is possible, but not certain. It all depends on whether
Greece can meet all requirements that they are committed to," EU
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a
seminar in his hometown of Mikkeli.
Greece is hoping to reach a deal with its lenders to free up
the next tranche of bailout cash by Monday. Its lenders have
threatened to freeze the payment if Greece falls behind on
reforms.
"Talks are continuing and they will continue as long as
needed," Rehn said.