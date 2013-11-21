BRUSSELS Nov 21 Some issues remain open on
Greece's progress in economic reform, international lenders said
on Thursday, after an examination of the country's efforts to
meet conditions needed to secure further financial aid.
The European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund - a group know as the troika - said
discussions with Athens would continue.
"Good progress has been made, but a few issues remain
outstanding. The discussions will continue from respective
headquarters," a joint statement said.
The two sides have been at odd for months over the size of
budget savings required for Greece to meet its fiscal targets.
The group intends to return to Athens to continue their
review in early December.