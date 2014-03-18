BRUSSELS, March 18 International lenders and
Greece are likely to reach a deal later on Tuesday that will
pave the way for the release of the next tranche of emergency
loans to Athens, the European Commission said.
Talks between the Commission, the European Central Bank and
the International Monetary Fund and the Greek government on
reforms that Greece must implement to get the next tranche of
money have dragged on since September.
"I can inform you that we have now agreed on all of the most
important policy areas in the review of the Greek economic
adjustment programme and we expect to reach a staff level
agreement later today," Commission spokesman Simon O'Connor told
a regular news briefing.
(Reporting By Martin Santa and Jan Strupczewski)