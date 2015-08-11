BRUSSELS Aug 11 Greece's creditor institutions
have achieved an bailout deal "in principle" and now a political
assessment will be made, a European Commission spokeswoman said
on Tuesday.
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would hold talks
later on Tuesday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande and had spoken with Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras and German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble on Monday.
She also expected a conference call of EU deputy finance
ministers later on Tuesday.
"The institutions and the Greek authorities achieved an
agreement in principle on a technical basis. Now as a next step,
a political assessment will be made," Commission spokeswoman
Annika Breidthardt told reporters.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Alexander Saaedy and Julia
Fioretti)