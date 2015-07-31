BRUSSELS, July 31 The International Monetary Fund is participating fully in the ongoing talks for a new bailout programme for Greece, a spokeswoman for the European Commission said on Friday, dismissing reports the IMF could be abandoning the rescue plan.

The talks on a new bailout programme are ongoing "with the IMF present and fully participating in the talks in Athens," Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told journalists in Brussels.

She said the IMF position was unchanged and added that its approach and timetable were "fully compatible with the European agenda," which implies a deal on a new bailout programme and then talks on debt relief for Greece. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Barbara Lewis)