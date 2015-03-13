Greek Defence Minister and leader of the governmental junior partner right-wing Independent Greeks party Panos Kammenos addresses lawmakers before a vote of confidence at the parliament in Athens February 10, 2015. REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis

BERLIN If Greece were to leave the euro zone, Spain and Italy would also end up quitting the common currency bloc, Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos told German newspaper Bild in an interview to be published on Saturday.

“If Greece explodes, Spain and Italy will be next and then at some point, Germany. We therefore need to find a way within the euro zone, but this way cannot be that the Greeks keep on having to pay,” he said, according to an advance extract of the interview.

He also said Greece did not need a third bailout but rather “a haircut like the one Germany also got in 1953 at the London debt conference.”

