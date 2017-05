ATHENS Opponents of Greece's bailout terms have a 0.5 percentage-point lead over the 'Yes' vote, a poll by Public Issue for the Syriza-published newspaper Avgi showed on Friday.

The poll, carried out between June 30 and July 2, found 43 percent of Greeks would vote 'No' in Sunday's referendum on bailout terms while 42.5 percent would vote 'Yes' and 9 percent were undecided.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou)