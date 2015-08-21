South Korea's Moon says to push for reform and unity
SEOUL South Korea's Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday he would push for reform and national unity if he is confirmed as the next president.
ATHENS Far-left rebels in Greece's Syriza party have broken away to form a new party with 25 lawmakers, a parliament deputy speaker announced on Friday.
The new party will be called "Popular Unity" and headed by former Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, the leader of the far-left faction within Syriza that has defied outgoing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's call to back a third bailout programme. Tsipras resigned on Thursday.
With 25 lawmakers, the party would be the third largest bloc in Greece's 300-seat parliament ahead of the centrist To Potami and far-right Golden Dawn parties, which each have 17 lawmakers.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)
SEOUL South Korea's Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday he would push for reform and national unity if he is confirmed as the next president.
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.