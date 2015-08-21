ATHENS Far-left rebels in Greece's Syriza party have broken away to form a new party with 25 lawmakers, a parliament deputy speaker announced on Friday.

The new party will be called "Popular Unity" and headed by former Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, the leader of the far-left faction within Syriza that has defied outgoing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's call to back a third bailout programme. Tsipras resigned on Thursday.

With 25 lawmakers, the party would be the third largest bloc in Greece's 300-seat parliament ahead of the centrist To Potami and far-right Golden Dawn parties, which each have 17 lawmakers.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)