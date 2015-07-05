* Vote on bailout terms too close to call
* Left-wing government urging 'No' to more austerity
* Creditors say Greece's euro membership at stake
By Deepa Babington and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, July 5 Greece voted on Sunday on whether
to accept more austerity in exchange for international aid, in a
high-stakes referendum likely to determine whether it leaves the
euro-currency area after seven years of economic pain.
Staged against a backdrop of shuttered banks and threats of
financial apocalypse, the vote is too close to call and may not
produce the clear mandate for negotiations that Athens'
creditors seek.
Greeks are split on whether to accept an offer by creditors
that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras calls a "humiliation" and is
urging people to reject. Investors and European policymakers say
a rejection would set Greece on a path out of the euro,
destabilising the global economy and financial markets.
"On Sunday we should all send a message of democracy and
dignity to the world," Tsipras told tens of thousands of Greeks
rallying for a 'No' vote before campaigning ended.
Voting on whether to accept more taxes and pension cuts
would be divisive in any nation, even at the best of times.
In Greece, the choice is faced by an angry and exhausted
population who, after five years of crippling austerity, have
now suffered through a week of capital controls imposed to
prevent the collapse of the nation's financial system.
Pensioners besieging bank gates to claim their retirement
benefits, only to leave empty-handed and in tears, have become a
symbol of the nation's dramatic fall over the past decade.
Eleven years ago, in the early morning of July 5, 2004,
Greeks poured into the streets, united in celebration of their
country's victory in the European Cup soccer tournament. Today,
Greece is divided -- and scared -- as rarely before.
"There is an atmosphere of fear. You can just feel it," said
Giorgos Sarafianos, a 60-year-old teacher in Athens, who said he
would vote in favour of the creditors' proposals.
Polls close at 7 p.m (1600 GMT), with the first official
projection of the result expected at 9 p.m.
Four opinion polls published on Friday showed the 'Yes' vote
marginally ahead. A fifth put the 'No' camp 0.5 percentage
points in front. All were well within the margin of error.
Anxious Greeks rallying for a 'Yes' vote agree Greece has
been handed a raw deal but say the alternative, a collapse of
the banks and a return of the old drachma currency, would be
worse.
Those pledging to deliver a rousing 'No' to tax hikes and
pension cuts in return for more loans say Greece cannot afford
more of the austerity that has left one in four without a job.
They agree with Tsipras that Europe is "blackmailing" Greece.
"As a Greek woman, I am embarrassed at those who are going
to vote 'Yes' for fear of leaving the euro. They are asking us
to accept unending slavery. I am offended," said Tenekidou
Ermioni, a 54-year-old teacher.
NIGHTMARE RESULT
Greeks are likely to face more financial and political
turmoil in the days and weeks ahead.
"All in all, Prime Minister Alexis Tispras' early exit from
office is still more likely than Grexit," wrote Wolfgang Piccoli
of Teneo Intelligence.
"Regardless of Sunday's result, significant levels of
political volatility are here to stay."
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis promised Greeks on the eve
of the vote that European creditors would immediately have to
grant Athens better terms, including massive debt relief and
less austerity, if they voted 'No'. EU ministers and officials
have warned that his pledge is a cruel illusion.
If Greeks vote 'Yes' to the bailout, both Tsipras and
Varoufakis are expected to resign -- triggering a new chapter of
uncertainty as political parties try to cobble together a
national unity government to keep talks with lenders going until
elections are held.
European creditors have said a 'Yes' vote will resurrect
hopes of aid to Greece. But capital controls, and default last
week to the IMF, have undermined Greece's economic standing and
creditworthiness, so a new bailout package would probably entail
harsher terms than those on offer even last week.
A 'No' vote would bring even greater uncertainty, and the
prospect of a sudden financial collapse.
European policymakers have openly warned such a result would
be read as a rejection of talks with creditors and the euro,
leaving Greece to fend for itself without any realistic prospect
of funds to avoid bankruptcy.
Much would depend on the European Central Bank, which will
review on Monday morning its policy on emergency liquidity,
which Greek lenders rely on.
The ECB could decide to freeze the liquidity or cut it off
altogether if Greeks vote 'No', or if Athens subsequently
defaults on a bond redemption to the ECB on July 20.
There is concern that an inconclusive result might sow
further confusion, and possibly lead to violent protests, rather
than sending a clear signal about Greek intentions.
"The nightmare result would be 51-49 percent in either
direction," a senior German official said. "And the chances of
this are not insignificant."
