PARIS Jan 23 French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Monday the euro zone economy was showing signs of stabilisation and that a deal with private sector investors about resolving Greece's debt crisis was taking shape.

"There is a certain stabilisation of the situation in the euro zone," Baroin told journalists at the finance ministry, adding that the euro zone was determined to support Greece.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, also speaking at the event, said he wanted a second bailout programme for Greece to be in place by March, and that the ratio of Greek debt to gross domestic product must not surpass 120 percent by "a lot" by 2020.