PARIS Jan 23 French Finance Minister
Francois Baroin said on Monday the euro zone economy was showing
signs of stabilisation and that a deal with private sector
investors about resolving Greece's debt crisis was taking shape.
"There is a certain stabilisation of the situation in the
euro zone," Baroin told journalists at the finance ministry,
adding that the euro zone was determined to support Greece.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, also speaking at
the event, said he wanted a second bailout programme for Greece
to be in place by March, and that the ratio of Greek debt to
gross domestic product must not surpass 120 percent by "a lot"
by 2020.