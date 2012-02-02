* Focus now on Greek reforms, official financing
* Greek PM to seek cross-party support for reforms
* IMF approval also needed before 2nd bailout can take off
By Jan Strupczewski and Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 Euro zone finance
ministers aim to agree a second financing package for Greece on
Monday, a decision they hope will boost market confidence in
euro zone public finances and help contain the two-year-old
sovereign debt crisis.
A deal for Greece would include agreement on official new
financing, the size of voluntary losses banks and other private
bondholders are willing to accept and new reforms Athens must
undertake.
This would end months of uncertainty over private sector
losses on Greek bonds and over the sustainability of the
country's debt, now at 160 percent of GDP, which have increased
costs of borrowing in many other euro zone countries.
Senior euro zone officials are expected to meet on Monday
between 0800 and 1400 GMT in Brussels to prepare the package,
which would then likely be submitted for approval by euro zone
finance ministers at an extraordinary meeting at 1600 GMT.
"We are very far in the negotiations and we should be able
to close them in the coming days," EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told reporters in The Hague.
"We are negotiating a second programme for Greece. The ball
is now in the Greek court to agree to do its job concerning the
prior actions," Rehn said, referring to Greek reforms.
EU leaders agreed in October they would lend Greece another
130 billion euros, assuming investors would forego half of what
Greece owes them in nominal terms. But talks on the terms of
those losses - called private sector involvement or PSI - have
moved on since then and the chief executive of Deutsche Bank
said bondholders were now ready to lose 70 percent of the net
present value of their investment.
Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of the
Eurogroup countries, described the talks between the Greek
government and private sector creditors - banks and insurance
companies that own Greek government debt - as "ultra-difficult".
Juncker also said the outcome of the leaders' summit on Jan.
30 was "largely insufficient" when it came to tackling the
sovereign debt crisis and that further steps would be needed to
tighten fiscal rules for the 17 euro zone countries.
The euro zone leaders called at the summit for rapid
agreement on the second package that is to keep Athens financed
through 2014 after the previous, 110 billion euro bailout runs
out this year.
MORE GREEK PAIN
Officials stressed the PSI was just one part of the deal.
The focus was now on what additional reforms Athens would
have to undertake in return for the new help and how much euro
zone governments and institutions would contribute to the effort
to make Greek debt sustainable at 120 percent of GDP in 2020.
"It is all linked. The PSI cannot be agreed without the rest
of the package, since PSI needs to be financed from the official
financing contribution to the second programme," said one euro
zone official with knowledge of the talks.
Leaders have earmarked 30 billion euros of the 130 billion
promised in October as a sweetener for the bond swap that
carries out the PSI side of the deal.
Euro zone finance ministers said on Jan. 23 that all
political parties in Greece would have to sign a letter pledging
they would honour reform commitments under the second bailout
plan, to avoid using the reforms in the Greek election campaign
before elections scheduled for April.
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, a technocrat appointed
in November, may meet the socialist, conservative and far-right
leaders in his coalition on Thursday or Friday to win their
blessing for reforms for the bailout.
None of the Greek politicians want to be linked to painful
measures, which are likely to involve lowering the minimum wage
level, cutting holiday bonuses and pension reforms.
On the whole, lenders have demanded extra spending cuts
worth about 1 percent of GDP - or just above 2 billion euros -
this year, including big cuts in defence and health spending.
"And then there would have to be some form of approval from
the IMF board for the whole agreement," an EU official said.
The IMF contributed 30 billion euros out of the 110 billion
of the first Greek bailout and euro zone governments expect it
will also participate in the second bailout, supplying one third
of the money, but the IMF has made no clear commitment yet.
The Fund signalled on Wednesday that it was time for a new
policy mix that focused more on reforms and less on tax rises
aimed at cutting the deficit.
But Greece's inability to push through such reforms and
crack down on tax evasion has spurred growing concern that
repeated bailouts are only a temporary bandage and that European
partners will soon be forced to stump up more money.