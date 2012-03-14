BRUSSELS, March 14 Euro zone countries
formally approved on Wednesday a second, 130 billion euro
financing package for Greece that will keep Athens funded until
2014, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude
Juncker said in a statement.
"The euro area member states have today formally approved
the second adjustment programme for Greece. All required
national and parliamentary procedures have been finalised,"
Juncker said.
He said euro zone governments have also authorised their
temporary bailout fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF), to release the first instalment of 39.4 billion
euros to Greece under the scheme, to be disbursed in several
tranches.
The formal completion of the procedure follows political
agreement to lend more money to Greece at a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers on Monday.