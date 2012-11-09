BRUSSELS Nov 9 - Euro zone finance ministers
are unlikely to take a final decision to release the next
tranche of emergency loans to Athens at a meeting on Monday as
there is no clarity yet how to make Greece's huge public debt
sustainable, a senior EU official said.
"Is there an expectation of a final decision on Monday?
There is a very, very high degree of probability of a second
round of discussions to finalise everything," the official said
on Friday.
The official said euro zone ministers were aware that Greece
needed money to redeem several billion euros worth of treasury
bills maturing on Nov. 16 and were taking that into account in
their discussions.
But he said the debt sustainability report by international
lenders - the International monetary Fund, the European
Commission and the European Central Bank, called the troika -
was not ready yet and was necessary for a decision on unfreezing
the programme.
"The debt sustainability analysis is an integral part of the
compliance report of the troika and only once there is agreement
that the evolution of debt to GDP ratio over a given time period
is sustainable, then and only then can we say that we are
prepared to disburse," the official said.