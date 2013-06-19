By Martin Santa and Lefteris Papadimas
| BRUSSELS/ATHENS, June 19
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, June 19 European foot-dragging
could leave Greece short of 2.0 billion euros ($2.7 billion)
this year as some euro zone creditors are reluctant to roll over
their Greek debt holdings, Greek and euro zone sources involved
in the matter told Reuters.
Greece's creditors - euro zone countries, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund - agreed last
December that the bloc's 17 national central banks would replace
some of the Greek bonds they hold with new Greek paper as the
debt matures.
This measure, called the "rollover of ANFA holdings", was
expected to spare Greece from having to redeem 3.7 billion euros
of debt in 2013-2014 and 1.9 billion euros in 2015-2016.
But the bond rollover has hit a snag because some central
bankers are worried that it might be seen as direct financing of
the Greek government, Greek officials said. The law governing
the ECB forbids it from such direct financing.
"The main issue is that ANFA is considered by some central
bankers as direct government financing from the ECB," a senior
Greek finance ministry official told Reuters.
"We have kept our pledges, now our lenders must do the
same," another Greek official said.
Senior euro zone officials with direct knowledge of the
matter confirmed that a gap could open up in the bond rollovers.
"There could be a financing gap between 1.5-2.0 billion
euros in Greece until the end of this year and the question is
how will Greece deal with this and make it," another senior euro
zone official told Reuters.
The shortfall is a threat to Greece's bailout programme
because International Monetary Fund rules require the country to
be fully financed at least 12 months in advance in order to
continue the programme of support for Athens.
In a report last month, the IMF said it projected a
financing gap of 4 billion euros would open in the second half
of 2014 and that additional financing should be quickly found to
cover it.
Athens and euro zone officials were already working on a
"technical" solution to plug the hole, the one Greek official
said.
Greece's financing gap may widen further due to home-grown
problems caused by the slower-than-expected pace of
privatisations.
Athens failed to find any buyers for natural gas firm DEPA
last month, which could blow another hole worth about 1 billion
euros in the programme's financing.
"It's kind of a deja vu with Greece," one of the euro zone
officials told Reuters. "Real implementation of prior actions is
slowed by the performance of the public sector... privatization
is proceeding slowly as well".
($1 = 0.7467 euros)
(Writing by Martin Santa and Harry Papachristou; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)