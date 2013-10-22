BRUSSELS Oct 22 Greece has made progress in
tackling fiscal problems but needs to accelerate the
implementation of structural reforms and raise the efficiency of
public administration to spur growth, the European Commission
said on Tuesday.
Athens has been on an international financial life line
since 2010, with loans granted in exchange for spending cuts and
reforms. After more than three years of painful economic
adjustment the government has repeatedly ruled out imposing new
austerity measures on a nation now in its sixth year of
recession.
The Commission, together with the International Monetary
Fund and the European Central Bank, have stressed the importance
of speedy structural reforms to help the country to recover.
In a report, the Commission pointed to the need for a well
functioning tax system, a reform of central public
administration and the creation of a supportive and predictable
business environment.
"Growth and job creation can only come from thriving
companies with easy access to liquidity and markets," the EU
executive said in the Fifth Activity Report on Greece.
Greece, expected to return to growth next year, is currently
at odds with international creditors over the size of the
country's budget gap next year, prompting talk that Athens might
be forced to adopt new austerity measures.