(Fixes name of deputy PM)
* Eurogroup finance ministers meet, no deal expected
* Greece wants debt rescheduled, transition without troika
* Thousands demonstrate in Athens against austerity
By Costas Pitas and Ingrid Melander
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, Feb 11 Greek Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis began tense talks with euro zone finance
ministers on Wednesday after his new leftist-led government won
a parliamentary confidence vote for its refusal to extend an
international bailout.
The former academic said before leaving Athens he was ready
for a clash with euro zone paymaster Germany and its allies over
Greece's decision to scrap austerity measures, end cooperation
with the "troika" of EU/ECB/IMF officials overseeing its bailout
programme and demand a "haircut" reducing its debt burden.
"If a debt can no longer be paid off then that leads to a
haircut," Varoufakis told German magazine Stern in an interview
released on Wednesday. "What is critical is that Greece's debt
cannot be paid off in the near future."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said that if
Greece is not willing to request an extension of its 240 billion
euro bailout -- the biggest in financial history -- "then that's
it", ruling out further assistance or debt forgiveness.
Euro zone ministers said they wanted to hear Greece's ideas
at a meeting in Brussels, at which Varoufakis was accompanied by
Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis. Athens's partners
warned that time was short since the bailout programme expires
at the end of this month with no solution in sight so far.
Spanish Finance Minister Luis de Guindos, whose country
avoided a sovereign bailout but had to take EU aid to rescue its
banks, spelt out the hard line. "Rules must be respected by all.
They apply to all," he told reporters on arrival.
Varoufakis had a prior meeting with International Monetary
Fund chief Christine Lagarde, which both said was constructive.
Lagarde flew to Brussels to join the Euro Group meeting in a
sign of the importance the IMF attaches to the Greek crisis.
"They are competent, intelligent, they've thought about
their issues. We have to listen to them, we are starting to work
together and it is a process that is starting and is going to
last a certain time," she told reporters.
In Athens, a Greek official said Varoufakis had discussed
with Lagarde and the Euro Group's Dutch head Jeroen Dijsselbloem
some form of "bridge agreement" for funding the state once the
current bailout deal expires at the end of the month.
Greek bond yields rose and shares fell before the meeting,
with investors concerned that failure to reach a deal in the
next couple of weeks could lead to a possible Greek default and
exit from the euro currency.
Asked whether a so-called "Grexit" was on the cards,
Varoufakis told reporters on arrival: "Absolutely not."
Meeting his counterparts collectively for the first time, he
worked the room before talks started, shaking hands first with
Schaeuble, then others. Varoufakis looking relaxed in a
designer-label checked scarf and his trademark open-neck shirt.
EU sources said some ministers were surprised that the
informal tone extended to him not offering a written document
outlining proposals. Varoufakis simply made oral statements.
Economists polled by Reuters this week estimated a one in
four chance of Greece leaving the 19-nation single currency area
this year -- the highest reading since the start of the Greek
debt crisis in late 2009.
Most analysts said the odds were on an agreement between
Greece and the euro zone emerging later this month after lots of
sound and fury.
"We think that the European community and Greek authorities
will reach a compromise such that there will not be an exit of
Greece from the euro zone," James McCormack, Global Head of
Sovereign and Supranational Group at credit ratings agency Fitch
Ratings, told Reuters.
European Union leaders will take up the issue at their first
summit with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday. EU
officials said they would be briefed on the talks but there
would be no room for debt negotiation at a summit mostly devoted
to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, fighting terrorism and
longer-term reform of the euro zone's governance.
EU officials said a second Eurogroup meeting next Monday was
likely to be the venue for the real negotiation.
DEFIANT TONE
Tsipras, 40, struck a defiant tone in parliament late on
Tuesday, saying that "little Greece" was changing Europe by
casting off austerity.
"We are not negotiating the bailout; it was cancelled by its
own failure," the leader of the hard left Syriza party declared
before winning the confidence vote with the backing of 162
lawmakers in the 300-seat chamber.
At least 10,000 Greeks took to the streets of Athens and
other cities on Wednesday to demonstrate support for his
government in the Brussels negotiations. Smaller leftist
satellite rallies were planned in Brussels, outside the European
Central Bank in Frankfurt and in London.
Protesters outside parliament in central Athens unfurled
banners proclaiming "Bankrupt but Free" and "Stop Austerity".
Tsipras tweeted a picture of the rally, with the message:
"In the cities of Greece and Europe the people are fighting the
negotiation battle. They are our strength."
Earlier, he agreed to work on reforms with the Organisation
for Economic Cooperation and Development, a Paris-based
inter-governmental think-tank, but said they would not be
imposed from outside.
OECD chief Angel Gurria appeared to endorse Tsipras's
criticisms of the current bailout programme after they met in
Athens, saying it had produced low growth, high unemployment,
rising inequality and a loss of trust.
DEBT SWAP?
Varoufakis has proposed a six-month transition in which
Greece would be allowed to issue more short-term debt, receive
the proceeds of ECB holdings of Greek bonds and tap unused bank
rescue funds while renegotiating its debt. Athens would swap its
euro zone loans for GDP-linked bonds and its ECB-held debt for
interest-bearing perpetual bonds with no reimbursement date.
EU officials have said the most Greece can expect is a
further extension of the repayment deadline for its euro zone
loans, a lower interest rate and perhaps a prolonged moratorium
on debt service payments, in return for continued reforms under
some form of external supervision.
Austria's finance minister, Hans Joerg Schelling, said he
thought a solution could be reached by the end of February if
Greece wanted, otherwise things would enter a "critical phase"
that could cause turmoil on financial markets.
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Angeliki
Koutantou, Jeremy Gaunt and Deepa Babington in Athens, Caroline
Copley in Berlin and Foo Yun Chee, Robin Emmott, Renee Maltezou,
Tom Koerkemeier, Jan Strupczewski, Barbara Lewis, Adrian Croft,
Philip Blenkinsop and Alastair Macdonald in Brussels; Writing by
Paul Taylor; editing by David Stamp and Giles Elgood)