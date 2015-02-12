(Adds rejected draft statement, quotes)
By Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 Greece's new leftist government
and its international creditors failed to agree on a way forward
on the country's unpopular bailout and will try again on Monday,
with time running out for a financing deal.
In seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended after
midnight, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even
a joint statement on the next procedural steps. Both sides
played down the setback, insisting there had been no rupture.
But Greek stock prices, which whipped higher after hours in
New York on talk of an accord, sagged with disappointment when
it emerged that Greece's laconic new Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis had walked away from a draft deal to extend current
credit terms after conferring with fellow Greek officials.
"We had an intense discussion, constructive, covering a lot
of ground, also making progress, but not enough progress yet to
come to joint conclusions," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of
Eurogroup finance ministers, told a midnight news conference.
"We didn't actually go into detailed proposals, we didn't
enter into negotiations on content of the programme or a
programme, we simply tried to work next steps over the next
couple days. We were unable to do that."
Greece would have no further contact with experts from the
European Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the
European Central Bank before Monday, he said. That was the
opposite of how other EU ministers understood they had left
matters when they headed home an hour or so earlier.
Looking as casually confident as when he had arrived at his
first such talks, Varoufakis said: "Now we are proceeding to the
next meeting on Monday. We hope that by the end of that one,
there is going to be a conclusion in a manner that is optimal
both for the perspective of Greece and our European partners."
Spelling out how Greek voters had rejected the "toxic"
austerity dictated by international lenders that rescued Greece
after the global financial crisis, he said he hoped for a
"healing deal" on Monday and stressed that, while much remained
undone, "not finding a solution is not in our rationale".
Diplomats said efforts to clinch a joint statement, as it
went through drafts, were aborted after Varoufakis consulted
government colleagues. A text seen by Reuters showed that the
Eurogroup had wanted to agree on "extending" the present loan
programme - a phrase that is anathema to Athens.
Hard-left Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose close ally
Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis sat beside the academic
economist Varoufakis in the Eurogroup, has stuck to his guns. He
knows those who voted him into office last month are insistent
he end a bailout deal Greeks blame for worsening poverty.
Tsipras, who will meet fellow EU leaders at a summit in
Brussels later on Thursday, rejects any extension of the 240
billion euro package, which expires on Feb. 28. He refuses to
cooperate with the "troika" of EU/ECB/IMF officials overseeing
Greece's finances and demands a "haircut" reducing its debt.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said that if
Greece is not willing to request an extension of the current
bailout - the biggest in financial history - "then that's it",
appearing to rule out further assistance or debt forgiveness.
Financial markets have been on edge over the Greek crisis
because of fears that failure to reach a deal soon could trigger
a Greek default and a disorderly exit from the euro zone,
possibly setting off wider market turmoil.
Asked whether a so-called "Grexit" was on the cards,
Varoufakis told reporters on arrival: "Absolutely not."
He set out the new government's thinking on interim steps
towards a negotiated debt restructuring but presented no formal
document, to the surprise of some ministers, participants said.
"Positions are now a bit clearer, but there is a very long
way to go in the coming days," said one EU source.
Keeping a close eye on a problem that could reprise some of
the banking and financial market turmoil of three years ago, ECB
chief Mario Draghi was present throughout the talks.
Athens's partners have warned that time is short since any
changes to the current bailout may require ratification by
several national parliaments in creditor countries.
RESPECT FOR RULES
Varoufakis and his delegation had a prior meeting with
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, who flew to
Brussels to join the talks in a sign of the IMF's concern about
the Greek crisis, which is weighing on global financial markets.
"They are competent, intelligent, they've thought about
their issues. We have to listen to them, we are starting to work
together and it is a process that is starting and is going to
last a certain time," Lagarde told reporters.
In Athens, a Greek official said Varoufakis had discussed
with Lagarde and Dijsselbloem some form of "bridge agreement"
for funding the state once the current bailout deal expires.
Meeting his counterparts collectively for the first time,
Varoufakis worked the room before talks started, shaking hands
first with Schaeuble, then others. He looked relaxed in a
designer checked scarf and his trademark open-neck shirt.
Economists polled by Reuters this week estimated a
one-in-four chance of Greece leaving the 19-nation single
currency area this year - the highest reading since the start of
the Greek debt crisis in late 2009.
Most analysts believe the odds still favour an agreement
between Greece and the euro zone emerging later this month after
lots of sound and fury.
"We think that the European community and Greek authorities
will reach a compromise such that there will not be an exit of
Greece from the euro zone," said James McCormack of credit
ratings agency Fitch Ratings.
European Union leaders will take up the issue at their first
summit with Tsipras on Thursday. EU officials said they would be
briefed on the Eurogroup talks but there would be no room for
debt negotiation at a summit mostly devoted to the
Ukraine-Russia conflict and fighting terrorism.
"BANKRUPT BUT FREE"
At least 10,000 Greeks took to the streets of Athens and
other cities on Wednesday to demonstrate support for Tsipras's
government in the Brussels negotiations. Smaller leftist
satellite rallies were planned in Brussels, outside the European
Central Bank in Frankfurt and in London.
Protesters outside parliament in central Athens unfurled
banners proclaiming "Bankrupt but Free" and "Stop Austerity".
Tsipras tweeted a picture of the rally, with the message:
"In the cities of Greece and Europe the people are fighting the
negotiation battle. They are our strength."
Varoufakis has proposed a six-month transition in which
Greece would be allowed to issue more short-term debt, receive
the proceeds of ECB holdings of Greek bonds and tap unused bank
rescue funds while renegotiating its debt. Athens would swap its
euro zone loans for GDP-linked bonds and its ECB-held debt for
interest-bearing perpetual bonds with no reimbursement date.
EU officials have said the most Greece can expect is a
further extension of the repayment deadline for its euro zone
loans, a lower interest rate and perhaps a prolonged moratorium
on debt service payments, in return for continued reforms under
some form of external supervision.
