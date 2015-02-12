(Adds Merkel/Tsipras greeting, markets)
* ECB extends Greek bank funding on short leash
* Tsipras in Brussels for EU summit after debt talks stall
* Euro zone finance ministers unable to agree common
position
* Merkel says Germany ready for compromise, respecting rules

* Next talks on Monday, less than two weeks before bailout
expires
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Feb 12 The European Central
Bank raised the pressure on Greece to extend an international
bailout deal on Thursday, as new leftist Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras told EU leaders austerity was killing his economy and an
alternative had to be found.
After euro zone finance ministers failed to agree a joint
statement about a way forward on Greece's debt crisis, the ECB's
Governing Council held a short-notice teleconference to discuss
how long it could continue to keep Greek banks afloat.
The ECB agreed to increase Emergency Liquidity Assistance
(ELA) from the Greek central bank by about 5 billion euros to 65
billion euros and to review the policy again on Feb. 18, Greek
central bank and government officials told Reuters. The timing
of the review right after euro zone finance ministers meet again
keeps Athens on a short leash.
The ECB authorised the temporary expedient last week when it
stopped accepting Greek government bonds in return for funding.
Arriving for his first European Union summit, Tsipras told
reporters: "I'm very confident that together we can find a
mutually viable solution in order to heal the wounds of
austerity, to tackle the humanitarian crisis across the EU and
bring Europe back to the road of growth and social cohesion."
Chancellor Angela Merkel, vilified by the Greek left as
Europe's "austerity queen", said Germany was prepared for a
compromise and finance ministers had a few more days to consider
Greece's proposals before they meet next Monday.
"Europe always aims to find a compromise, and that is the
success of Europe," she said on arrival in Brussels. "Germany is
ready for that. However, it must also be said that Europe's
credibility naturally depends on us respecting rules and being
reliable with each other."
The two leaders came face-to-face for the first time in the
EU Council chamber. According to Greek aides, a smiling Merkel
congratulated Tsipras on his election and said: "I hope we will
have good cooperation despite the difficulties." Tsipras smiled
back and replied: "I hope so."
Greek officials said no private meeting was planned between
the two during the one-day EU summit.
EU diplomats said the leaders would receive a briefing from
the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijssebloem,
on Wednesday's inconclusive talks and Tsipras would have a
chance to address them over dinner but there would be no
extended discussion on Greece.
Other leaders said it was up to Greece to respect budget
discipline and economic reform commitments made by previous
governments if it wanted continued aid.
ECB executive board member Peter Praet said the ECB would
apply its existing ELA rules to Greece. "It is key that the
banks benefiting from emergency liquidity assistance remain
solvent," he told the Financial Times.
His comments appeared to signal that the central bank could
cut the cash lifeline if Greece failed to reach a deal with its
creditors before the 240 billion euro bailout expires at the end
of this month.
That would expose Greek banks to a risk of capital flight
and collapse, which analysts say could in turn trigger a Greek
exit from the euro zone, sparking wider financial turmoil.
Highlighting the precariousness of Greece's position, tax
revenues fell about 1 billion euros short of the budget target
in January as Greeks held off payments before the Jan. 25
election, anticipating that the new leftist government would
scrap an unpopular property levy.
SHORT SHRIFT
Euro zone finance ministers in the Eurogroup will try again
on Monday to bridge their differences, but at Greek insistence,
there will be no preparatory talks between officials from Athens
and the European Commission, the IMF and the ECB. Tsipras has
vowed no longer to cooperate with the "troika" of lenders.
A Greek official said the hard left Syriza party leader,
elected on a tide of public anger against austerity last month,
was determined to put the Greek crisis at the centre of the
Brussels summit. However other EU officials said it would be
largely devoted to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande flew in from
Minsk after brokering an uncertain ceasefire in Ukraine in
overnight talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his
Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Poroshenko.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis refused to sign up
to a joint statement at Wednesday's Eurogroup meeting because it
referred to the bailout and its continuation, he said.
"HUNG UP ON WORDING"
The Greek official sought to depict the difference as
largely semantic, saying: "We will try to reach an agreement and
explain that we shouldn't get hung up on wording."
Playing down the threat to the banking system if creditors
cut off funding after Feb. 28, the official said: "If we have a
conclusion that says there is a programme in place, or if we are
close to an agreement, no liquidity problems will exist."
The euro zone, the ECB and IMF are insisting on firm
conditions for any "bridge" financing. Other governments,
including Ireland, Portugal and Spain, which have had to seek
help under tough conditions, are also keen their own voters do
not see Tsipras winning a better deal than they did.
EU officials play down the risk of Greece being forced out
of the euro zone, something Tsipras and most Greeks do not want
and which could send destabilising ripples across the bloc as it
faces a confrontation with Russia over Ukraine.
However, the politics of the Greek debate are difficult.
"The real risk in Athens seems to be that Tsipras has raised
expectations to such an extent that he could find it extremely
difficult to back down from his rhetoric and strike a deal which
the rest of the Eurozone could accept," Berenberg Bank
economists wrote in a note on Thursday.
