(Adds agreement on preparatory talks, Weidmann)
* ECB extends Greek bank funding on short leash
* Tsipras in Brussels for EU summit after debt talks stall
* Euro zone finance ministers unable to agree common
position
* Merkel says Germany ready for compromise
By Renee Maltezou and Ingrid Melander
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 Greece agreed on Thursday to
talk to its creditors about the way out of its hated
international bailout in a political climbdown that could
prevent its new leftist-led government running out of money as
early as next month.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, attending his first European
Union summit, agreed with the chairman of euro zone finance
ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, that Greek officials would meet
representatives of the European Commission, the European Central
Bank and the IMF on Friday.
"(We) agreed today to ask the institutions to engage with
the Greek authorities to start work on a technical assessment of
the common ground between the current programme and the Greek
government's plans," Dijsselbloem tweeted. This, he said, would
pave the way for crucial talks between euro zone finance
ministers next Monday.
The shift by Tsipras marked a potential first step towards
resolving a crisis that has raised the risk of Greece being
forced to abandon the euro, which could spark wider financial
turmoil. A Greek official in Athens said it was a positive move
towards a new financial arrangement with creditors.
It came less than 24 hours after euro zone finance ministers
failed to agree on a statement on the next procedural steps
because Athens did not want any reference to the unpopular
bailout or the "troika" of lenders enforcing it.
Tsipras won election last month promising to scrap the 240
billion euro ($273 billion) bailout, end cooperation with the
"troika", reverse austerity measures that have cast many Greeks
into poverty and negotiate a reduction in the debt burden.
The procedural step forward came after the ECB's Governing
Council extended a cash lifeline for Greek banks for another
week, authorising an extra 5 billion euros in emergency lending
assistance (ELA) by the Greek central bank. The council decided
in a telephone conference to review the programme on Feb. 18.
Timing the review right after euro zone finance ministers
meet again next week keeps Athens on a short leash.
The ECB authorised the temporary funding expedient for banks
last week when it stopped accepting Greek government bonds in
return for liquidity.
Arriving for his first European Union summit, Tsipras told
reporters: "I'm very confident that together we can find a
mutually viable solution in order to heal the wounds of
austerity, to tackle the humanitarian crisis across the EU and
bring Europe back to the road of growth and social cohesion."
Chancellor Angela Merkel, vilified by the Greek left as
Europe's "austerity queen", said Germany was prepared for a
compromise and finance ministers had a few more days to consider
Greece's proposals before next Monday's meeting.
"Europe always aims to find a compromise, and that is the
success of Europe," she said on arrival in Brussels. "Germany is
ready for that. However, it must also be said that Europe's
credibility naturally depends on us respecting rules and being
reliable with each other."
The two leaders came face-to-face for the first time in the
EU Council chamber. According to Greek aides, a smiling Merkel
congratulated Tsipras on his election and said: "I hope we will
have good cooperation despite the difficulties." Tsipras smiled
back and replied: "I hope so."
Greek officials said no private meeting was planned between
the two during the one-day EU summit. They insisted to Greek
reporters that Tsipras had not agreed to deal with the "troika"
but with a body called the Eurogroup Working Group.
RESPECT DISCIPLINE
Other leaders said it was up to Greece to respect budget
discipline and economic reform commitments made by previous
governments if it wanted continued aid.
The two sides remain far apart on the subject of Greece's
future funding, fiscal and economic policies.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has proposed swapping euro
zone loans for long-dated GDP-linked bonds that would pay
interest as the economy recovers, and ECB holdings of Greek debt
for interest-bearing perpetual bonds with no repayment deadline.
ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank,
said the official loans already had long maturities, low
interest rates and in some cases an interest repayment
moratorium, so rescheduling would not help Greek finances in the
short term.
Greece should only receive more support if it complies with
its existing agreements, he said, adding that a relaxation of
Greek targets would be "counter-productive" to restoring
investor confidence.
ECB executive board member Peter Praet said the central bank
would apply its ELA rules to Greece. "It is key that the banks
benefiting from emergency liquidity assistance remain solvent,"
he told the Financial Times.
His comments appeared to signal that the central bank could
cut the cash lifeline if Greece failed to reach a deal with its
creditors before the bailout expires at the end of this month.
That would expose Greek banks to a risk of capital flight
and collapse, which analysts say could in turn trigger a Greek
exit from the euro zone.
Highlighting the precariousness of Greece's position, tax
revenues fell about 1 billion euros short of the budget target
in January as Greeks held off payments before the Jan. 25
election, anticipating that the new leftist government would
scrap an unpopular property levy.
SHORT SHRIFT
A Greek official played down the threat to the banking
system if the ECB were to cut off funding after Feb. 28.
"If we have a conclusion that says there is a programme in
place, or if we are close to an agreement, no liquidity problems
will exist," he said.
The euro zone, the ECB and IMF are insisting on firm
conditions for any "bridge" financing. Other governments,
including Ireland, Portugal and Spain, which have had to seek
help under tough conditions, are also keen their own voters do
not see Tsipras winning a better deal than they did.
EU officials play down the risk of Greece being forced out
of the euro zone, something Tsipras and most Greeks do not want
and which could send destabilising ripples across the bloc as it
faces a confrontation with Russia over Ukraine.
However, the politics of the Greek debate are difficult.
"The real risk in Athens seems to be that Tsipras has raised
expectations to such an extent that he could find it extremely
difficult to back down from his rhetoric and strike a deal which
the rest of the Eurozone could accept," Berenberg Bank
economists wrote in a note on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8779 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Alastair Macdonald,
Foo Yun Chee, Robin Emmott, Tom Koerkemeier, Ingrid Melander,
Barbara Lewis, Adrian Croft, Philip Blenkinsop and Julien
Ponthus in Brussels, Jeremy Gaunt, Lefteris Papadimas and
Angeliki Koutantou and Deepa Babington in Athens; Writing by
Alastair Macdonald and Paul Taylor; editing by David Stamp,
Sophie Walker and Mark Trevelyan)