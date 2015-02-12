(Adds comments from Tsipras, others following EU summit)
* ECB extends Greek bank funding on short leash
* Tsipras in Brussels for EU summit after debt talks stall
* Euro zone finance ministers unable to agree common
position
* Merkel says Germany ready for compromise
By Renee Maltezou and Ingrid Melander
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 Greece agreed on Thursday to
talk to its creditors about the way out of its hated
international bailout in a political climbdown that could
prevent its new leftist-led government running out of money as
early as next month.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, attending his first European
Union summit, agreed with the chairman of euro zone finance
ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, that Greek officials would meet
representatives of the European Commission, the European Central
Bank and the IMF on Friday.
"(We) agreed today to ask the institutions to engage with
the Greek authorities to start work on a technical assessment of
the common ground between the current programme and the Greek
government's plans," Dijsselbloem tweeted. This, he said, would
pave the way for crucial talks between euro zone finance
ministers on Monday.
The shift by Tsipras marked a potential first step towards
resolving a crisis that has raised the risk of Greece, where the
bloc's debt crisis began in 2009, being forced to abandon the
euro, sparking wider financial turmoil.
"All these discussions and today's developments signal the
intention for a political agreement," the 40-year-old leftist
leader, swept to power last month on a wave of anti-austerity
protest, told reporters.
Tsipras set out his vision of ending austerity and reviving
the economy to fellow leaders but there was no negotiation and
they agreed it was for finance ministers to deal with the
detailed technical issues.
Dijsselbloem was cautious about prospects for a deal,
telling reporters: "It is going to be very difficult. It is
going to take time. Don't get your hopes up yet."
On Wednesday night, euro zone finance ministers had failed
to agree even on a statement on the next procedural steps
because Athens did not want any reference to the unpopular
bailout, nor to the despised "troika" of lenders enforcing it.
Though he will be negotiating with the EU, ECB and IMF,
Tsipras said the "troika" no longer existed. He won election
promising to scrap the 240 billion euro ($273 billion) bailout,
end cooperation with the "troika", reverse austerity measures
that have cast many Greeks into poverty and negotiate a
reduction in the country's huge debt burden.
The procedural step forward came after the ECB's Governing
Council extended a cash lifeline for Greek banks for another
week, authorising an extra 5 billion euros in emergency lending
assistance (ELA) by the Greek central bank. The council decided
in a telephone conference to review the programme on Feb. 18.
Timing the review right after euro zone finance ministers
meet again next week keeps Athens on a short leash.
The ECB authorised the temporary funding expedient for banks
last week when it stopped accepting Greek government bonds in
return for liquidity.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, vilified by the Greek left
as Europe's "austerity queen", said Berlin was ready for a
compromise and finance ministers had a few more days to consider
Greece's proposals before next Monday's meeting.
"However, it must also be said that Europe's credibility
naturally depends on us respecting rules and being reliable with
each other," she said.
The two leaders came face to face for the first time in the
EU Council chamber. Merkel said she congratulated Tsipras on his
election and said she hoped for good cooperation despite the
difficulties. Tsipras reciprocated briefly but they had no
private meeting during the one-day summit.
RESPECT DISCIPLINE
Other leaders said it was up to Greece to respect budget
discipline and economic reform commitments made by previous
governments if it wanted continued aid.
The two sides remain far apart on the subject of Greece's
future funding, fiscal and economic policies.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has proposed swapping euro
zone loans for long-dated GDP-linked bonds that would pay
interest as the economy recovers, and ECB holdings of Greek debt
for interest-bearing perpetual bonds with no repayment deadline.
ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank,
said the official loans already had long maturities, low
interest rates and in some cases an interest repayment holiday,
so rescheduling would not help Greek finances in the short term.
Greece should only receive more support if it complies with
its existing agreements, he said, adding that a relaxation of
Greek targets would be "counter-productive" to restoring
investor confidence.
Highlighting the precariousness of Greece's position, tax
revenues fell about 1 billion euros short of the budget target
in January as Greeks held off payments before the Jan. 25
election, anticipating that the new leftist government would
scrap an unpopular property levy.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker offered a
caution to Tsipras, telling a post-summit news conference that
the elected Greek government was free to adjust its budgets
according to changed priorities - but that any extra spending or
forgone revenue would need to be made up in full from elsewhere.
BRIDGE
A Greek official played down the threat to the banking
system if the ECB were to cut off funding after Feb. 28.
"If we have a conclusion that says there is a programme in
place, or if we are close to an agreement, no liquidity problems
will exist," he said.
The euro zone, the ECB and IMF are insisting on firm
conditions for any "bridge" financing. Other governments,
including Ireland, Portugal and Spain, which have had to seek
help under tough conditions, are also keen their own voters do
not see Tsipras winning a better deal than they did.
"The EU has shown great solidarity ... and the important
thing now is that Greece, which has already begun to grow,
complies with the rules, complies with the commitments that it
took on at the time in exchange for the loans," Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy said.
EU officials play down the risk of Greece being forced out
of the euro zone, something Tsipras and most Greeks do not want
and which could send destabilising ripples across the bloc as it
faces a confrontation with Russia over Ukraine.
However, the politics of the Greek debate are difficult.
"The real risk in Athens seems to be that Tsipras has raised
expectations to such an extent that he could find it extremely
difficult to back down from his rhetoric and strike a deal which
the rest of the Eurozone could accept," Berenberg Bank
economists wrote in a note on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8779 euros)
