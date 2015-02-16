* Greece rejects six-month bailout extension
* Greece calls draft proposal "unreasonable", "unacceptable"
* EU officials say talks ended until Greece changes position
* No appetite to give Greece money without guarantees-
Schaeuble
By Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 Talks between Greece and euro
zone finance ministers over the country's debt broke down on
Monday when Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month
extension of its international bailout and stick to the
conditions.
The unexpectedly rapid collapse raised doubts about Greece's
future in the single currency area after a new leftist-led
government vowed to scrap the 240 billion euro bailout, reverse
austerity policies and end cooperation with EU/IMF inspectors.
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the
meeting, said Athens had until Friday to request an extension,
otherwise the bailout would expire at the end of the month.
How long Greece can keep itself afloat without international
support is uncertain. The European Central Bank will decide on
Wednesday whether to maintain emergency lending to Greek banks
that are bleeding deposits at an estimated 2 billion euros a
week.
"The general feeling in the Eurogroup is still that the best
way forward would be for the Greek authorities to seek an
extension of the programme," Dijsselbloem told a news
conference.
A Greek official said Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis had
rebuffed a draft statement put to him at the meeting.
"Some people's insistence on the Greek government
implementing the bailout is unreasonable and cannot be
accepted," the official said. "Those who keep returning to this
issue are wasting their time. Under such circumstances, there
cannot be a deal today."
The talks, which had been expected to last late into the
night, collapsed in less than four hours.
Both sides showed signs of fraying patience, with several
ministers complaining of disappoinment and fearing disaster.
Dijsselbloem spoke of a need to rebuild trust and Greek
officials grumbled that Varoufakis was presented with an
unacceptable text as soon as he walked into the room.
Dijsselbloem pleaded with the Greeks to buy themselves time
to discuss the way forward calmly by requesting an extension.
But he also said: "Would a new programme look very
different? I don't think so. The rules and regulations talk
about strict conditionalities. It would still be about fiscal
sustainability."
Germany, the euro zone's main paymaster and Greece's biggest
creditor, stuck to its hard line.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said before the
talks that Greece had lived beyond its means for a long time and
there was no appetite in Europe for giving it any more money
without guarantees it was getting its finances in order.
As the meeting in Brusssels broke up, a senior Greek banker
said Greece's stance boded ill for the markets and the banks.
"It is a very negative development for the economy and the
banks. The outflows will continue. We are losing 400-500 million
every day and that means about 2 billion every week. We will
have pressure on stocks and bond yields tomorrow."
Varoufakis earlier spelled out in a combative New York Times
article Greece's refusal to be treated as a "debt colony"
subjected to "the greatest austerity for the most depressed
economy".
"The lines that we have presented as red will not be
crossed," he said.
MONEY FLEEING
An opinion poll showed 68 percent of Greeks want a "fair"
compromise with euro zone partners while 30 percent said the
government should stand tough even if it means reverting to the
drachma currency. The poll found 81 percent want to stay in the
euro.
Deposit outflows in Greece have picked up. JP Morgan bank
said that at the current pace Greek banks had only 14 weeks
before they run out of collateral to obtain funds from the
central bank.
The ECB has allowed the Greek central bank to provide
emergency lending to the banks, but a failure of the debt talks
could mean the imposition of capital controls.
Euro zone member Cyprus was forced to close its banks for
two weeks and introduce capital controls during a 2013 crisis.
Such controls would need to be imposed when banks are closed.
Greek banks are closed next Monday for a holiday.
Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had requested a bridge
programme for a few months while a new debt relief deal is
agreed to replace the existing bailout, which has already forced
drastic cutbacks onto ordinary Greeks.
The current programme expires at the end of the month.
Some of the problem is semantic. The Greeks will not countenance
anything that smacks of an "extension" to the old bailout or a
continued role for the supervisory "troika" of international
lenders.
($1 = 0.8785 euros)
(Additional reporting by Yann Le Guernigou, Michael Nienaber,
Andrew Callus, Ingrid Melander, Alastair Macdonald, Adrian
Croft, Foo Yun Chee, Robin Emmott, Tom Koerkemeier and Francesca
Landini; Writing by Jeremy Gaunt, Paul Taylor and Alastair
Macdonald; Editing by Paul Taylor and Giles Elgood)