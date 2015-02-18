(Adds government official on timing, world stocks rise)
* Greece to submit request for "loan agreement" on Thursday
* Germany says no such deal on offer
* European Commission, Eurgroup in intensive contacts with
Tsipras
* Athens seeking to sidestep bailout conditions
* ECB to review emergency funds for Greek banks
By Renee Maltezou and John O'Donnell
ATHENS/FRANKFURT, Feb 18 Greece will submit a
request to the euro zone on Thursday to extend a "loan
agreement" for up to six months but EU paymaster Germany says no
such deal is on offer and Athens must stick to the terms of its
existing international bailout.
The move, confirmed by an official spokesman, is an attempt
by the new leftist-led government of Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras to keep a financial lifeline for an interim period while
sidestepping tough austerity conditions in the EU/IMF programme.
An EU source said whether finance ministers of the 19-nation
currency bloc, who rejected such ideas at a meeting on Monday,
accept the request as a basis to resume negotiations will depend
on how it is formulated.
Hardline German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble poured
scorn on the Greek gambit, telling broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday
evening: "It's not about extending a credit programme but about
whether this bailout programme will be fulfilled, yes or no."
However, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, leader of
the Social Democratic junior partners in conservative Chancellor
Angela Merkel's coalition, welcomed what he called the signal
from the Greek government that it was ready to negotiate.
With the current bailout deal with the euro zone due to
expire on Feb. 28, Tsipras said talks were at a crucial stage
and his demands for an end to austerity were winning support.
"There were protests across Europe supporting the moves made
by Greece and we have managed for the first time through
contacts with foreign leaders to create a positive stance on our
requests," he said at a televised meeting with President Karolos
Papoulias.
EU officials said intensive consultations were under way
between Athens, the Eurogroup and the European Commission, with
Italy and France also involved in the search for a compromise.
Germany and other euro zone countries were standing firm on
their insistence that there can be no roll-back of reforms
already implemented under the bailout and that Greece will have
to repay all it has borrowed, they said.
European stocks rose to multi-year highs on Wednesday amid
rising optimism that a Greek debt deal would be reached by the
end of the week. Greek government bond yields fell sharply and
Spanish, Portuguese and Italian yields also fell as fears of
contagion to other peripheral euro zone countries eased.
Government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis initially said
Athens would send a formal application on Wednesday, but a
government official later said it would be submitted on Thursday
morning.
"We will not back down on certain points that we consider
red lines. The (bailout) memorandum died on Jan. 25,"
Sakellaridis told Antenna TV.
That was the day Greek voters elected a government led by
Tsipras's hard left Syriza party, which had promised to scrap
the 240 billion euro bailout, reverse austerity measures and end
cooperation with the hated "troika" of inspectors from the
Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF.
ECB REVIEWS LENDING
The ECB's governing council will meet later on Wednesday
(1500 GMT) in Frankfurt to decide whether to continue and
possibly increase emergency lending assistance to Greece's
banks, plagued by deposit withdrawals.
The ECB is not expected to pull the plug this week but
Germany's Bundesbank is leading opposition to any increase in
the funding by the Greek central bank, people familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
Without added liquidity, the banks face a tightening squeeze
as savers withdraw money that could force Greece to introduce
capital controls if there is no deal.
A source close to the Greek government said the loan request
would be based on a text drawn up earlier this week by EU
Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, which was discarded by
euro zone finance ministers when they met on Monday.
The Moscovici draft would also have committed Greece not to
take unilateral steps to reverse measures implemented under the
bailout, but Tsipras told Syriza lawmakers on Tuesday he would
hasten legislation to scrap labour market deregulation.
A German Finance Ministry spokesman said any extension of
the loan agreement could not be separated from the reform
commitments in the bailout programme.
With several euro zone countries needing parliamentary
ratification of any change or extension, time is running short.
Dijsselbloem has said Greece must request an extension of
the existing bailout by the weekend or the programme will expire
at the end of this month. Greece could then run out of money
within weeks since it has to make hefty repayments to the IMF in
March.
As the deadline approaches, several European leaders called
Tsipras to seek a solution, including Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi, French President Francois Hollande and Cypriot
President Nicos Anastasiades, as well as European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker.
